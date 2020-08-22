WHO hopes end to virus in ‘less than two years’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: The World Health Organisation said on Friday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years -- faster than it took for the Spanish flu.
"We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO´s headquarters in Geneva, insisting that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic.
Compared to back then, the world today is at a disadvantage due to its "globalisation, closeness, connectedness", which has allowed the novel coronavirus to spread around the world at lightning speed, Tedros acknowledged.