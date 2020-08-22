close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
AFP
August 22, 2020

Lula sorry for shielding Battisti

World

AFP
August 22, 2020

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he regretted protecting communist militant Cesare Battisti from extradition to his native Italy, after the ex-fugitive confessed to four murders. Lula, Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, said in an interview he was prepared to apologise over his decision to allow Battisti to remain in Brazil.

