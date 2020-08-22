Lula sorry for shielding Battisti

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he regretted protecting communist militant Cesare Battisti from extradition to his native Italy, after the ex-fugitive confessed to four murders. Lula, Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, said in an interview he was prepared to apologise over his decision to allow Battisti to remain in Brazil.