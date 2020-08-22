Tunisia reimposes curfew

Tunis: Tunisian authorities on Friday reinstated a curfew in El Hamma after a spike in novel coronavirus cases there, the mayor said, as rail links servicing the town were suspended.

El Hamma, home to some 100,000 people, has recorded 441 cases of infection and five deaths from the COVID-19 illness, mayor Nacef Ennajeh told AFP. He said a curfew had been imposed from 5 pm to 5 am for one week in the town, located some 325 kilometres (200 miles) south of the capital Tunis. The North African country has registered a total of 2,543 cases and 63 fatalities since the start of the outbreak.