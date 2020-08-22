‘Golden State Killer’ offers apology

Sacramento: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" apologised to his victims on Friday as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorised California.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. "I´ve listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I´m truly sorry to everyone I´ve hurt," said DeAngelo before Judge Michael Bowman began handing down the sentence of multiple, consecutive life terms.