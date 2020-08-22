Ex-lover never ‘held money’: Carlos

MADRID: Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos had denied that a former mistress at the heart of a graft allegation that pushed him into exile never held money on his behalf, in a 2018 letter published on Friday in Spanish media.

The Danish-born business consultant Corinna Larsen, who was the former monarch’s lover between 2004 and 2009, has said she received a significant amount of money from Juan Carlos in 2012: 65 million euros ($77 million) according to Swiss daily La Tribune.