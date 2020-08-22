close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
AFP
August 22, 2020

Alexei Navalny

World

AFP
August 22, 2020

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that the decision not to evacuate opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in hospital with suspected poisoning, was based only on medical grounds. "This is a question of a purely medical decision," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists after doctors said it was not safe for Navalny to be flown out to Germany.

