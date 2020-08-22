WHO hopes end to virus in ‘less than two years’

Geneva: The World Health Organisation said on Friday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years -- faster than it took for the Spanish flu.

"We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO´s headquarters in Geneva, insisting that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic.

Compared to back then, the world today is at a disadvantage due to its "globalisation, closeness, connectedness", which has allowed the novel coronavirus to spread around the world at lightning speed, Tedros acknowledged.