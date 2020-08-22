Philippines, China in fresh row

MANILA: The Philippines accused China’s coast guard on Friday of illegally seizing fishing equipment near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, sparking a fresh spat with Beijing.

Scarborough Shoal, one of several reefs controlled by China, is one of the region’s richest fishing grounds and a flash point between the two countries.

The Philippine foreign ministry said it has lodged a diplomatic protest over the "illegal confiscation" by the Chinese coast guard in May of floating devices, known as payao, that are used to catch fish.

It also "resolutely objected" to China issuing radio challenges to Philippine aircraft conducting maritime patrols in areas of the sea claimed by Manila. China’s foreign ministry defended the coast guard, saying they had carried out law enforcement activities and "their actions are understandable".

It also accused Philippine military aircraft of invading Chinese airspace in another disputed section of the sea and urged Manila to "immediately stop illegal provocative activities". Scarborough shoal is 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon.