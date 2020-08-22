Challenger voices defiance as Belarus cracks down on protests

VILNIUS: Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya voiced defiance on Friday after President Alexander Lukashenko’s government opened a criminal probe into attempts by the opposition to "seize power".

In her first public comments since fleeing to Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said Belarusians would "never accept the current leadership again" after a crackdown on mass protests following a disputed August 9 election.

"They can never forgive and forget all the violence that our citizens have suffered," she said. Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who only put forward her candidacy when her blogger husband was arrested ahead of the vote, also told reporters she loved her homeland and planned to return "when I feel safe there".

"It should be clear to the president that there is a need for change. I hope that good sense prevails and the people will be heard and there will be new elections," she said, declining to comment on whether she would be a candidate in any fresh vote.

A nervous-looking Tikhanovskaya also refused to answer questions about her own safety or about what compelled her to leave Belarus in the aftermath of the election. "As for threats, you know I don’t think I would like to discuss this question now," she said in English.

"Every person in our country feels fear and is scared now, but it’s our mission to step over all our fears and move further," she added. Supporters and the Lithuanian government have said she had little choice but to leave after coming under intense pressure from the authorities during a meeting at the Central Election Commission in Minsk. Tikhanovskaya’s campaign has inspired unprecedented mass protests in the former Soviet republic against Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.

The strongman claimed a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote in the poll. The EU has rejected Lukashenko’s re-election and is planning sanctions against those it holds responsible for violence against protesters. Asked about Russian support for Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya said: "I call on all countries of the world to respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus."