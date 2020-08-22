French children over 11 to wear masks at school

PARIS: French schoolchildren above the age of 11 will be required to wear masks when they return to school in just over a week in a bid to halt the quickening spread of the coronavirus, the education minister said.

The new policy marks a toughening of measures as coronavirus infections pick up pace in France, with 4,700 new cases reported on Thursday -- a massive increase on the previous day and a post-lockdown record.

"Use of masks will be systematic inside from middle school and not only where there is no social distancing. But outdoors, it’s a local decision," Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said in a televised interview late on Thursday.

The government will provide masks for families with limited income on a case by case basis, Blanquer said on Friday as he visited a school in the Oise region in northern France, an area heavily affected by the virus. The measure concerns pupils between the ages of 11 and 18. Pupils are due to return to school on September 1.