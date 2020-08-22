tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that the decision not to evacuate opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in hospital with suspected poisoning, was based only on medical grounds. "This is a question of a purely medical decision," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists after doctors said it was not safe for Navalny to be flown out to Germany.