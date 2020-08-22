Hemmings to scale down racing interests

LONDON: Three-time Grand National-winning owner Trevor Hemmings has announced he is scaling down the size of his string after 36 years in the sport.

Hemmings, 85, is one of National Hunt racing’s most successful owners, with his yellow, green and white colours a familiar sight on the racecourse.

However, he has decided to reduce the number of horses he has in training- and around 50 will be sold at the Goffs UK September Sale. The impact of Covid-19 on his personal life and business interests has influenced his decision.

“The effect of Covid-19 is part of it. It’s a big reduction, but he’s still going to be involved,” said his racing manager, Michael Meagher. “He’s a bit locked up in the Isle of Man now. It’s obviously disappointing he can’t leave the island and go racing. We’re not certain about which trainers Mr Hemmings will continue to employ as yet.”

As well as winning the National with Hedgehunter in 2005, Ballabriggs in 2011 and Many Clouds in 2015, Hemmings has lifted many other major jumps races. Hemmings had 22 trainers on his roster last season, including Nicky Henderson, Oliver Sherwood, Paul Nicholls, Philip Hobbs, Sue Smith, Donald McCain and Jonjo O’Neill.