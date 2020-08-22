Skipper Azhar Ali confident he can regain form

SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes he can put a low run of scores behind him as his side head into Friday’s third Test at Southampton facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years.

The tourists are 1-0 down in a three-match campaign after a three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, a match where Pakistan were on top until the closing stages, was followed by a draw in a second Test at Southampton where neither side had a chance of victory in a match blighted by bad weather. Azhar has managed scores of 0, 18 and 20 in the series so far, a poor return for a specialist batsman. But he believes he is not far off from a significant innings.

“I was feeling really confident about myself in the two hours or so I spent at the crease in my previous innings (20) and my balance was good as well,” he said. “It is my responsibility to make sure that I score runs.” There have been concerns that, as happened to the West Indies’ fast bowlers during their 2-1 defeat by England in a preceding behind closed door series that marked international cricket’s return from lockdown, Pakistan’s quicks would be worn out by three back-to-back Tests.

But the lack of action in the second match—Pakistan had bowled just 43.1 overs in England’s first innings when a draw was agreed—should mean a first-choice pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah are all fit and firing for Friday’s finale.

“We are lucky enough to have these exciting fast bowlers, although they are young. Naseem is nearly 18 and Shaheen is just 20,” said Azhar.

“They are bowling really well, putting the opposition under pressure and we are backing them because you can’t just sit outside and gain experience, you have to play.”