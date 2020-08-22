Wheat in KP

According to some media reports, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will procure half of its total 3 million tonne wheat requirement through the public sector and the rest from the private to rule out shortages till the next harvesting season. This was revealed in a recent meeting held in Islamabad to review the situation of the availability of and demand for wheat and flour in KP. The officials decided to take appropriate measures to ensure the sufficient supply and availability of wheat and flour in the province in the coming months.

To meet its targets, the KP government should ensure the supply of certified wheat seed to farmers and the availability of required fertilisers at subsidised rates and pesticides to wheat growers. It should also guide growers how to take care of their crops.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar