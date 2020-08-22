Poor performance

Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto criticised the performance of the PTI-led federal government after the cabinet met to review its two-year performance. Shehbaz Sharif’s criticism of the government’s performance could be credible to some extent as he was a good administrator.

However, Bilawal should see how miserably his party has failed in reducing street crimes, providing clean water, and introducing an efficient garbage collection system in the province it governs.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad