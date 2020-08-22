Overall ‘R’ number for UK increases to 0.9-1.1

LONDON: There is a risk the overall coronavirus epidemic in the UK is growing as figures for the reproduction number (R value) suggest it has risen above 1.0.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R across the UK is now between 0.9 and 1.1. This is an increase from the range of between 0.8 and 1.0 one week ago.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission, which reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, has also changed slightly across the UK since last week, with early indications the value may be increasing.

The latest growth rate for the whole of the UK is between minus 3 per cent to plus 1 per cent, a slight change from between minus 4 per cent to minus 1 per cent last week. The growth rate means the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by 3 per cent and growing by 1 per cent every day. The most likely value is towards the middle of the range, experts say. Scientists say there have been indications these values may be increasing, with estimated ranges rising slightly from previous publications. The R number represents the number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

In England, the R is between 0.9 and 1.0, and the growth rate is minus 3 per cent to zero.

The scientists caution estimates of R and growth rate per day are less reliable and less useful in determining the state of the epidemic when disease incidence is low, or where there is significant variability in the population, for example during local outbreaks.

They say when this is the case, estimates of R and growth rate become insufficiently robust to inform policy decisions. Both are average measures and will smooth over localised outbreaks or over short periods of time. In the east of England, the growth rate has changed from between minus 5 per cent and minus 1 per cent to minus 3 per cent-zero. The R number remains unchanged from last week at 0.8-1.

In London, the growth rate is between minus 2 per cent and plus 1 per cent, compared to between minus 4 per cent and zero last week. The capital has seen the R value change from 0.8-1 to 0.9-1.1.

The Midlands has a growth rate of minus 4 per cent to zero, compared with between minus 5 per cent and minus 1 per cent last week. Its R value is unchanged at 0.8-1. In the North East and Yorkshire, the growth rate remains unchanged since last week and is somewhere between minus 4 per cent and zero. Its R number is 0.8-1.

The growth rate in the North West is between minus 2 per cent and plus 1 per cent, a slight change from between minus 3 per cent and plus 1 per cent. The R value here is 0.9-1.1.

In the South East, the growth rate is between minus 4 per cent and zero, compared with between 5 per cent and minus 1 per cent last week. The R value in the region is 0.8-1.0.

The South West has a growth rate of minus 1 per cent to plus 2 per cent, compared to between minus 5 per cent and plus 1 per cent last week. Its R value is above one, with a range of 0.8-1.1.