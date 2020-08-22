Coronavirus diminished but still alive, cautions Asad

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar has invoked American poet Robert Frost to stress that the risk of coronavirus is “still alive” as authorities cautioned against complacency ahead of Muharram processions.

In a tweet on Friday, the minister said at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), “we prepare for every occasion which can increase cases Eid, Muharram, school opening etc.” He added: “Because Covid is reduced but risk is still alive.”

Quoting the American poet, the minister said: “Our approach in Robert Frost’s words... But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.”

President Arif Alvi also implored Pakistanis to not ignore government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. In tweet, he said: “Pakistan is winning the coronavirus war, but the battle continues. For your own sake, for the sake of your relatives and friends, do not lack in following precautions.”

Their statements came as Pakistan recorded 630 new coronavirus cases — higher than the previous day’s 513. The test positivity ratio is 2.45 per cent. Friday’s Covid-19 deaths were 10.

Meanwhile, Punjab issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Muharram gatherings and processions, Geo News reported. “Activities involving gathering of people during Muharram like Majalis, rallies, Zuljinnah and Alam processions, etc., are prone to close contact, surface sharing and environmental contamination with Covid-19

infection.”

It also added a list of SOPs to assist in curbing the spread of the virus. The preventive measures included ensuring proper hand washing, wearing masks, respiratory etiquettes, social distancing, avoiding physical contact, cleanliness and disinfection, self-protection and taking care of others etc.