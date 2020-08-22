Kremlin says not evacuating Navalny ‘purely medical decision’

MOSCOW/BERLIN: The Kremlin said on Friday that the decision not to evacuate opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in hospital with suspected poisoning, was based only on medical grounds.

“This is a question of a purely medical decision,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists after doctors said it was not safe for Navalny to be flown out to Germany.

Navalny’s supporters organised a private plane from Germany with medics aboard that has landed at the airport of the Siberian city of Omsk where he is hospitalised.

Doctors have said Navalny’s condition is unstable and it is not safe to evacuate him, while Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh accused Russia of wanting to cover up the poisoning and put his life at risk.

Peskov said that “no one sees any obstacles” to Navalny being flown out of Russia, except health reasons, after saying earlier that the Kremlin would help with a transfer abroad if needed.

Russian doctors were in “full contact” with the German doctors and “continuing to do all that is possible”, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Navalny is the most prominent opposition figure in Russia with his hard-hitting investigations of corruption among top officials gaining millions of views online.

He has dubbed the ruling party that supports Putin “the party of swindlers and thieves” and his supporters chant the slogan “Putin is a thief” at rallies. The German government said on Friday it was in touch with Moscow to find a solution to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s “humanitarian emergency”. “We are already in contact with Russian authorities so that we can contribute to a professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

A medical plane chartered by a German NGO, the Cinema For Peace foundation, is waiting in the Siberian city of Omsk to airlift Navalny to a Berlin hospital for treatment.