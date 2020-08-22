Punjab govt releases remaining funds to complete Kashmir Bridge Underpass project

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government has released remaining funds of Rs 480 million to complete the mega project of Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road.

The project would be finally completed at a cost of Rs 1.28 billion. This was informed by Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while inspecting the progress of the project here.

The FDA Director General told that 75pc construction work had been completed of the project which would finally be completed by the end of this year. He informed that asphalt would be made of the eastern side of underpass very soon subject to weather while compaction work was being carried out of the western side road. He told that sump well was operational at eastern side with the full capacity to drain out rainwater from underpass. The FDA Director General inspected different portions of underpass and said that Punjab government had focused special attention on completion of Kashmir Bridge Underpass without further delay. He maintained that the remaining funds had also been provided and there was no excuse of delay in final completion of the project. He directed the special measures should be taken for the protection and safety of underpass due to monsoon season and traffic flow should be regulated smoothly to ease the public.