BRT operation suspended after bus breaks down

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operation was suspended for around 30 minutes when a bus developed some fault in Gulbahar and blocked the corridor on Friday. Communication Specialist Alamgir Bangash said that the operation remained suspended for 30 minutes as the faulty bus had blocked the corridor. He said that a tow-truck was soon dispatched to the area and shifted the bus to the depot for inspection. He said that most of the passengers left the bus and exited the corridor through the Gulbahar station. The spokesperson said that the operation resumed after the faulty bus was towed away. He said that the bus was removed from the corridor just in 30 minutes, adding that the TransPeshawar will be able to clear the corridor in less time in future if such incidents happened.