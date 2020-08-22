Schools inspected in villages

LANDIKOTAL: The Education Department officials inspected state-run schools in far-flung Zakhakhel area of Landikotal tehsil in the Khyber tribal district.

The inspection team, led by Assistant District Education Officer Misal Khan Shalmani, inspected 13 government schools in Alacha, Karamna and Brag villages of Bazaar Zakhakhel. The officials met teachers and non-teaching staff. Misal Khan inspected the construction and renovation work of various schools and reconstruction of the damaged ones.

The official issued directives to parent-teacher council to spend the allocated money honestly on a need-basis. Each school’s parent-teacher council has been released funds for construction of latrines, boundary walls and sports facilities.

He also ordered the reopening of three schools in Bazaar Zakhakhel, which had not been functional for the last several years due to non-availability of teaching and non-teaching staff. The official asked teachers to ensure their hundred percent attendance so that they could enroll the out-of-school children when schools reopen.