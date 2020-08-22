Jail reforms soon, says special assistant

CHITRAL: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Mohammad Khan on Friday said that jail reforms were being introduced to make the prisoners productive citizens of the society after they were freed.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the District Jail in Chitral. Inspector General of Prisons Masoodur Rahman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada, Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and others were also present. Taj Mohammad said that the government was setting up industrial units at the Peshawar, Haripur and Mardan prisons to impart skills to the prisoners so that they could earn a livelihood for their families after being freed. He added the provincial cabinet had approved the plan to establish the industrial units. The special assistant said that the prisoners working at the industrial units would receive stipends.