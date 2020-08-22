Lakki police say 14 held during raids

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested a dreaded outlaw among 14 during search and strike operation in the limits of the Tajori Police Station on Friday, police official said.

The police PRO, Shahid Hameed, said that under the National Action Plan, a party of the Tajori Police headed by the Station House Officer, Farman Khan, launched search and strike operation in the area in the early hours and raided a house in Tajbikhel village. He said an outlaw identified as Naseer, who was wanted to the police in murder case was nabbed and Kalashnikov rifle seized from him.

The official said that the police party raided a criminal den in Tajori and arrested a facilitator identified as Sabir. He added that the police arrested two more criminals, Waliullah and Wasim Jan in Tarikhel and Tor Laungkhel raids and seized a Kalashnikov from them, besides arresting of 10 suspects in the operation.