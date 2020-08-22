Veteran politician passes away in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A senior lawyer and politician from Lower Dir district and central president of Tajik Ittehad Pakistan, Sardar Abdul Hakim advocate, breathed his last after a protracted illness here on Friday.

People from various walks of life attended his funeral prayer at the rest house ground in Timergara. In 1990, Sardar Abdul Hakim advocate joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and then he was elected PML-N Lower Dir president. He was twice elected president of the district bar Timergara. Impressed by Maulana Maudoodi’s literature later, Sardar Abdul Hakim joined Jamaat-e-Islami and remained a member of the party till the end of his life. In February 2010 when the law and order situation deteriorated in Lower Dir district and militancy was at its peak, he was kidnapped along with his son Sardar Muhammad Arif for ransom and was released after 68 days of captivity.

The deceased was a brother of JI Lower Dir deputy chief Jehan Badshah and father of PML-N Lower Dir general secretary Sardar Javed Akhtar advocate, senior executive officer at NADRA office Timergara Sardar Akhtar Munir, UBL bank Timergara manager Sardar Naveed Akhtar, Dr Zeeshan Tajik, Dr Shahab Tajik, engineer Kashif Shehzad Tajik and senior school teacher Sardar Muhammad Asif.

Political leaders, social activists and civil society members from Lower Dir termed the death a great loss to the area.