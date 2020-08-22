Police say security up to ensure peace in Muharram

PESHAWAR: Security has been beefed up across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially sensitive districts, for ensuring observance of Muharram peacefully.

Officials on Friday said foolproof security arrangements had been made in the provincial capital so that no untoward incident happens during the 10 days of Muharram.

As many as 43 gun points have been set up while security has been upgraded at 64 entry points to the city. “A three-layer security will be provided to the routes of every procession and Imambargahs where gatherings will be held.

The routes will be monitored through drone cameras to keep an eye on suspicious elements,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman told a press conference on Friday.

In the provincial capital, meetings have been held with religious scholars, district administration, army and others concerned to ensure foolproof security for the Ashura.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur said more deployments had been made at the routes of the processions as well as worship places. Besides, he added, cops in civvies would be deployed to keep a check on movement of any suspicious person.

“Heavy deployments have been made for the security of 116 processions and 62 imambargahs. A supreme command post in Kohati and a control room at the Khan Raziq Police Station has been set up to monitor the situation,” he added.

The area where the processions will be taken out will also be observed through around 100 CCTV cameras.

“We carried out search and strike operations across Peshawar ahead of Muharram during which 1130 suspects were held,” added the officials.

Policemen from other districts as well as other law-enforcement agencies will also assist the police in maintaining law and order. More deployment has been made in districts which have been declared sensitive.