PhD thesis defended

CHAKDARRA: A University of Malakand lecturer M Javed has defended his PhD thesis. He did his research work on quantum physics. His external examiners were LUMS Sabeeh Anwar and Hazara University’s Saleh Muhammad. His internal supervisor was Physics Department Chairman at Malakand University Dr Arifullah and co-supervisor was Dr Salman Safi of COMSATS University, Islamabad.