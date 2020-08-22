close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
August 22, 2020

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

August 22, 2020

CHAKDARRA: A University of Malakand lecturer M Javed has defended his PhD thesis. He did his research work on quantum physics. His external examiners were LUMS Sabeeh Anwar and Hazara University’s Saleh Muhammad. His internal supervisor was Physics Department Chairman at Malakand University Dr Arifullah and co-supervisor was Dr Salman Safi of COMSATS University, Islamabad.

