Man arrested for cheating public

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested an accused Abdul Aziz from Hangu who is allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling Rs 105.87 million.

An official said the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had initiated an inquiry against the accused receipt of several complaints. It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent public to invest in their fake Mudarraba business in the name of M/S Al-Quresh Enterprises, Al-Andauls Trading FZC which is non-registered, untraced companies/firms in Pakistan and promising exorbitant profit to the public on their investments. The accused person deprived people of earnings. Accused Abdul Aziz will be produced before Accountability Court for obtaining his physical custody to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.