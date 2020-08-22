JUI, JI protest minor girl murder

NOWSHERA: The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) on Friday staged a protest demonstration to condemn the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl in a village in Kheshgi Payan in the district. Chanting slogans against the government, the protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road at Shobra Chowk, demanding severe punishment for the accused. The father of the victim girl was also among the protesters. Addressing the protesters, Inayatur Rahman of JI and Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani of JUI-F said that it was not the first incident rather several such occurrences had taken place which spoke volumes about the performance of the relevant government officials. They maintained that the rulers introduced legislation overnight to protect their own interest but they were the least bothered to legislate for the protection of the innocent children.