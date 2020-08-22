Poor boy gets assistance to pursue education

WANA: A young boy, who was driving a three-wheeler to support his family, has thanked the Frontier Corps (FC) South for giving financial assistance to him and bearing his education expenses. Talking to this scribe, Atif belonging to Khaisura area of South Waziristan said that his father could not work due to illness, therefore, he was driving the three-wheeler to support his family. Seeing his plight, the FC South took steps to pay for his education and got him enrolled in a school. Atif is now studying. He said the FC South helped provide him education as well as monthly financial assistance. “I want to become a teacher after completing my education. I will help the poor children who cannot get education,” Atif said. He thanked the FC South for helping him get enrolled at a school.