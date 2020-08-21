Sania Mirza: ‘All my life I’ve been wanting to do a handstand’

NEW DELHI: Like many other celebrities, tennis star Sania Mirza also took to trying new exercises while being at home during the coronavirus lockdown, foreign media reported.

In a post, the tennis player recently revealed how she turned to yoga for “flexibility, controlled breathing and patience”. And with practice, she was able to pull off a difficult yoga asana — handstand.

Sania posted a picture of herself doing the yoga pose and captioned it, “All my life I’ve been wanting to do a handstand but I’ve been more scared than anything else…” Take a look: This is Sania’s second attempt at assisted handstand, she wrote.



This yoga pose is known to improve core strength and overall balance while increasing circulation and lymph flow, according to Healthline. It engages your shoulders, arms, core and back.