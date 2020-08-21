Police attacked Maryam’s car, claims Safdar

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Thursday granted interim bail to Captain ® Muhammad Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, an accused in NAB office clash case.

The court has granted bail to Safdar on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000. Safdar in his bail plea stated that a baseless case had been registered against him, other party leaders and workers. Safdar alleged that police officials deployed outside NAB office attacked vehicle of Maryam Nawaz.

He said that he was ready to cooperate with the investigation of the case and implored the court to grant him bail. The court while accepting his plea granted him interim bail until 4 September.

The court has also directed investigation officer of the case to submit investigation report on next hearing. On 11 August, after a clash between PML-N workers and law enforcement agencies outside NAB Lahore office a case was registered against PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, party leaders and workers.

The FIR stated that Maryam had been called to the bureau's Lahore office in a personal capacity. But instead of merely appearing for the hearing she incited PML-N workers at the behest of her husband Safdar Awan.