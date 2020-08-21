RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR/KARACHI/MULTAN: The demonstrators at the countrywide protest camps termed the fake and fabricated cases against Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday a worst example of fascism.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community flayed the government for victimising the country’s biggest media house through the arbitrary arrest of the Jang-Geo Group Editor.

The protesters, who gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices raised slogans and condemned the anti-media policies of the PTI government, that specifically targeting the Jang Group ever since its installation reflecting personal vendetta, which ultimately boiled down to the uncalled for arrest and prolonged detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Demanding an immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, senior journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru and others said under the PTI regime the space for independent and free media is increasingly shrinking.

The government wants a pliant media. They said the NAB is not an autonomous body but is being used by the PTI-led federal government to suppress opponents, including free media. They made a passionate appeal to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of

Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In Rawalpindi, workers of Geo-Jang Group staged a yet another demonstration and chanted slogans against the unjust arrest, terming them tactics to gag the media. Among others, the demonstration was attended by Secretary-General PFUJ Nasir Zaidi, chairman Joint Action Committee and president Jang Workers’ Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chishti, chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, secretary-general RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti, senior sports reporters Jang Shakil Awan, Munir Shah, Amjad Ali Abbassi, Malik Nusrat, Aslam Butt and others. Addressing the protest, Nasir Zaidi said Mir Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is waging a historic struggle for the freedom of media in the country. President Jang Workers’ Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chistsi said the fake and fabricated case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must be quashed.

In Multan, a cross-section of the civil society, journalists and senior lawyers staged a demonstration against the prolonged detention of Jang-Geo Group’s Editor-in-Chief and demanded his immediate release. The protesters staged a demonstration on Nusrat Road and carried banners and placards, chanting slogans against detention.

Senior lawyers, office-bearers of the district bar association and the Punjab Bar Council, including Mushtaq Haider Tipu, Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed Ansari and Hafiz Naveed Akhtar, joined the protest to express solidarity with the Jang-Geo Group workers.

The protesters said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was a part of the government’s plan to damage the Jang- Geo group by hurting the Geo News broadcasts and restricting the circulation of Pakistan’s largest Urdu Daily Jang. They said the media was a watchdog of the society and guarantors of a vibrant democracy that perishes in darkness.

The group’s workers, including Zafar Aheer, Nadeem Shah, Shahadat Hussein, Nisar Awan, Ehtesham Baig, Aqil Ahmed, Arif Akhtar Zaidi, Chaudhry Masood, Kashif, Ali Imam Zaidi, Farrukh Khilji and Tariq Bhutta led the protest.

In Karachi, the Jang-Geo Group protesters were joined in a show of solidarity by PML-N leader Iqbal Khaksar. While condemning the detention of Mir Shakil, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Jang-Geo Group has played an exemplary role in highlighting the public issues and it is being punished by the federal government for the same. Khaksar said it was ironic that while the country is celebrating the country’s independence in August, the group’s workers are seeking the release of their Editor in

Chief from unjust and long detention. He added that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has set a precedent by standing firm in the face of sheer harassment at the hands of National Accountability Bureau on the whims of the Imran Khan's government.

He said that even the Khan's cabinet members were speaking against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanding his immediate release. Others who spoke at the protest demonstration included The News Employees Union's general secretary Dara Zafar, Javed Press Union's general secretary Rana Yusuf and All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation's secretary-general Shakil Yamin Kanga.