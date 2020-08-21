Cost of domestic borrowing brought down to 1.2pc in last two years

ISLAMABAD: While conceding increase in public debt by Rs11.3 trillion in fiscal year 2019-20, the Ministry of Finance has claimed that the cost of domestic borrowing was higher by 4.1 percent during the tenure of last regime from 2013-18, while it was brought down to 1.2 percent in last two years.

The Ministry of Finance high-ups briefed a selected group of reporters to convince that the cost of borrowing (difference between offered rates on bonds such as PIBs and policy rate) was 4.1 percent higher by end June 2018 that was brought down to 1.2 percent in fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020.

They were of the view that the higher cost of borrowing increased incentives for bankers because they invested into short-term debt by offering rate at their dictates knowingly that the government had become desperate borrower.

Special Secretary Finance Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Director Debt Office Ministry of Finance Omar Zahid briefed reporters on Thursday and said that average time of maturity of domestic debt was improved substantially as under the IMF programme the borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan retired on one hand to the tune of Rs570 billion in last fiscal year 2019-20 and Rs285 billion in July 2020, but the short-term debt profiling was also shifted from three and six months to over 12 months maturity period.

So the short-term debt maturity was improved from 75 to 50 percent despite higher financing needs and imposition of ban on borrowing from the central bank under the IMF programme conditions.

They also mentioned that the borrowing from the SBP increased manifold when Islamabad was not under the IMF programme as it became standalone in 2019 just ahead of the IMF programme. The government borrowed more money from the SBP for creation of buffer but it was good move because it helped the government avoid getting dictations from the bankers. They defended the government move to raise Rs22 billion through domestic bond and dispelled the impression that the government offered higher rates on domestic bond. They were of the view that the government re-introduced 15 years maturity bond as it was issued last time in 2011. So it was again introduced. They said that the spread on issuance of domestic bond stood at 4.1 percent during the period from 2013 to 2017-18 despite this fact that the policy rate was on lower side. Now the policy rate was on higher side, but the spread gap reduced significantly so they claimed that the debt management was done through hiring of professionals.