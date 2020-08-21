World must make India answerable on Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said the world community must make India answerable for human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&J).

It also said that the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to China has nothing to do with China. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that he was leaving for China on a ‘very important’ visit and would be conveying to the Chinese leadership the stance of both Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

On arrival in China, Qureshi was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Moeenul Haq and senior officials of the Chinese Foreign Ministry at Hannan airport. Senior officials are accompanying the foreign minister.

The official announcement about his visit was made by the foreign minister himself in a video message moments before he stepped into the aircraft. Pakistan made it clear that the foreign minister’s visit to China is not linked to Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, rather it is a part of its continued strategic engagement with China.

Later, the Foreign Office said that the minister will attend the second round of "Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue". “The talks will focus on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-II, cooperation on COVID-19 and regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said the Foreign Office.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

“Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding, and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future,” added the Foreign Office.

To queries during the weekly press meeting at the Foreign Office, the spokesman on relations with Saudi Arabia after the controversy created by the foreign minister, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed unique relations deep rooted in historic, religious, cultural and social ties. The two countries have strong economic, political, security and military cooperation at all levels.

“Relations between the two brotherly countries have continued to grow over time and both countries shave not only closely cooperated with each other at international fora but have always stood by each other at times of need. Pakistan values Saudi Arabia’s important role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has an abiding commitment to defending the sanctity of Harmain Sharifain. Pakistan remains firmly committed to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The people of Pakistan have special reverence and affection for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (Khadimul Harmain Sharifain).

“Frequent high-level visits and close leadership level contacts have been the longstanding tradition of the brotherly relations between the two countries. The visits by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the landmark visit of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman in February 2019 have further cemented our relations and provided new avenues of cooperation in trade, investment and other fields,” the spokesman said.

In the current context of Pakistan Saudi relations, the spokesman said that as for General Raheel Sharif’s position, there is no change in that and there is no rift in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations that could lead to any such situation.

Meanwhile, on Pakistan’s position on Palestine after the UAE had recently recognized it, the spokesman reverted to the language that had traditionally been used by the government, different from the initial statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East region remains Pakistan’s key priority. There is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine,” said the spokesman. He added that for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre 1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

“We have an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination,” he said. As for the recent developments, Pakistan’s approach will be guided by its evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved.

To a query on criticism made by Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari regarding manner Foreign Office was executing its policy on Kashmir, the spokesman responded, “As a policy we do not comment on the comments made by a federal minister. But as far as the Foreign Office efforts and the national efforts on Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, you all know that how much we have achieved in this regard and how successful we have been in effectively raising and further internalizing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

As for divisions within OIC, the spokesman said Pakistan remains committed to the unity of Muslim Ummah and has always worked towards that end. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to keep the Muslim Ummah united.

Regarding OIC’s role, he said it has indeed played an important role in the context of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. It has established a Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and has also appointed a Special Envoy of the Secretary General on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has held four meetings so far on the dispute of Kashmir since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019. Three of those meetings were held at the level of foreign ministers,” added the spokesman.

“As for OIC’s role on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, I have already responded to this. There have been four meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and three of them were at the level of foreign ministers. You must have also read the communiqués issued after those OIC Contact Group meetings. OIC has a clear position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. They continue condemning the Indian actions and calling for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. You must have also seen the statements and tweets by the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human rights Commission. They have spoken openly about the Indian atrocities in IOJ&K. The OIC has and continues to play an important role on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.