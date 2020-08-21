First Harry Potter movie joins billion-dollar club

NEW YORK: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first “Harry Potter” movie released in 2001, finally joined the billion-dollar club 19 years after first hitting theaters.

Warner Bros. released a 4K 3D restoration of the movie in China over the weekend, where cinemas have started to reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie pulled in $13.6 million over the weekend on 16,000 screens, foreign media reported. Now, it’s total global gross is just over $1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

It’s the second “Harry Potter” movie in the franchise to hit the milestone, joining the final entry, 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” which grossed $1.4 billion.