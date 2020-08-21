To control spread of dengue, other fevers: ‘Friendly’ mosquitoes will be released in Florida

FLORIDA: Hundreds of millions of genetically engineered mosquitoes will soon be released in Florida, in a first for the US, foreign media reported.

On Tuesday, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) approved plans to release the insects, who do not bite, as part of a pilot project launching next year. Precisely when and where the trial will happen in Monroe County is yet to be determined, the FKMCD said, but an experimental use permit expires in 2022.

According to the non-profit Center for Food Safety public interest and environmental advocacy organization, which opposes the move, 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes will be set free

Oxitec, a biotechnology company whose trademarked “Friendly” mosquitoes are at the center of the project, had previously been given regulatory approval by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Florida Department of Health, among other state agencies.

Nathan Rose, Oxitec’s head of regulatory affairs, told Newsweek that 750 million is the maximum number the EPA said it can use, and predicted the figure will be “far lower” and based on the number of wild mosquitoes in the area

An invasive species, the Aedes aegypti mosquito can spread diseases including dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika. It “breeds and thrives” in densely populated urban areas where containers of standing water are common, FKMCD said.

The plans were passed amid an outbreak of dengue in the Upper Keys area. As of August 17, 47 people had been infected this year in Monroe County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The insects have become resistant to pesticides used to control them in areas such as the Florida Keys. It is hoped the Friendly Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will control wild populations of the regular Aedes aegypti.