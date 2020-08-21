Elderly woman injured in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Indian troops targeted civilian population along the Line of

Control (LoC) and injured an elderly woman, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“Indian army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population. A 70 years old woman in Khui village got injured,” the ISPR said. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, the military’s media wing said.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan s strong protest over the August 19 ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious wounding of a civilian.

The Foreign Office said the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC seriously wounded a 70-year-old Jan Bibi. The Indian diplomat was conveyed strong condemnation of the “deplorable targeting of innocent civilians”, terming the “senseless acts in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. “ “These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the Foreign Office said.