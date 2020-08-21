Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on 30th

close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
I
INP
August 21, 2020

KARACHI: The Muharramul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur would fall on August 30, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday.

The first of Muharram which is also the first day of Hijri year 1442 according to the Islamic calendar will be observed on August 1 (Friday).

Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the meeting for the moon sighting committee in Karachi.

