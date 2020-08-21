Hearing of civil suit against Shahbaz, Maryam put off

LAHORE: A civil court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a civil suit of alleged land grabbing against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz by September 12.

The court adjourned the hearing after the counsel of both PML-N leaders sought time to submit their reply in this regard. Previously, the court had issued notices to both leaders for allegedly illegally grabbing 4,000 Acres of the petitioner’s forefathers in Jati Umra. The petition was moved by Punjab University Professor Dr Abdul Rauf.