Mother, 4 children die in madrasa roof collapse

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A woman and her four children died in roof collapse of Madrasa Jamia Farooqia in Phalia due to heavy rain on Wednesday night.

It was reported that the family of Qari Muhammad Aslam was sleeping when roof of house collapsed and killed mother and her four children due to heavy rain. In a separate incident two persons were killed and one injured when a bus hit a motorbike. Later, the public blocked the road, damaged the bus in protest against the incident.

The bus, while traveling from Malakwal to Lahore on Malakwal-Bhera Road, had hit the motorcycle. As a result, two riders were injured and a child died on-the-spot.

The injured were moved to THQ Hospital Bhalwal where one of them succumbed to his injuries and the other is under treatment. The driver managed to escape.