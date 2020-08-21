China launches ‘clean plate’ campaign to stop food waste

ISLAMABAD: In a revolutionary step Chinese military is introducing robot cooks and high-efficiency energy-saving stoves to reduce labour intensity even as it launched campaign to stop food waste and cultivate thrifty habits in the military under the "clean plate" campaign launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two-million strong People's Liberation Army (PLA), the world's largest, would actively promote the application of new technologies including advanced cooking equipment such as high-efficiency energy-saving stoves, multipurpose steaming ovens and cooking robots, the PLA Daily reported on Thursday.

The above measures were aimed at improving the mechanisation and intelligence of meal making, reduce the labour intensity and energy consumption of cooking, it said.

China last week officially launched a new version of “Clean Your Plate Campaign" flagged by President Xi.