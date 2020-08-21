World’s largest button made by Wool Women’s Institute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Six members of Wool WI decided to create the outsized Dorset Button after their craft day was cancelled in February due to Covid-19 restrictions.
It took eight weeks to make with the group working in a gazebo one at a time to comply with social distancing.
Their 2.202 m (7 ft 2in) creation has been verified as the largest button (fastener) by Guinness World Records.
The group were set a base size of 2m for the button by the world’s authority on record-breaking achievements.Isabell van Millingen from the group said: “We thought we’re the WI - we can do anything.
“We created a large frame for the button out of plastic piping, hung it in an open gazebo and came down one at a time to work on it. We had to climb a ladder to get to the top edge.
“We had hardly any cost involved as one of the ladies supplied the wool from her stash in her attic.”