World’s largest button made by Wool Women’s Institute

LONDON: Six members of Wool WI decided to create the outsized Dorset Button after their craft day was cancelled in February due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It took eight weeks to make with the group working in a gazebo one at a time to comply with social distancing.

Their 2.202 m (7 ft 2in) creation has been verified as the largest button (fastener) by Guinness World Records.

The group were set a base size of 2m for the button by the world’s authority on record-breaking achievements.Isabell van Millingen from the group said: “We thought we’re the WI - we can do anything.

“We created a large frame for the button out of plastic piping, hung it in an open gazebo and came down one at a time to work on it. We had to climb a ladder to get to the top edge.

“We had hardly any cost involved as one of the ladies supplied the wool from her stash in her attic.”