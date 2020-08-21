CCRD meeting approves uplift projects in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A high level meeting of Coordination Committee of the Rural Development was held here the other day. AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired the meeting.

The meeting approved over Rs2.8 billion out of the approved budget for the current financial year for the socio-economic uplift of the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister stressed the need to evolve a strong mechanism for effective monitoring of the projects being undertaken under Prime Minister community infrastructure development program in Azad Kashmir.

He said the government had taken concrete steps for the completion of public welfare oriented projects in rural areas to provide basic amenities of life at the door steps of the people living in the remote areas of the state.

He said over 31,775 big and small projects of rural development were completed costing over Rs 8.4 billion while for the first time financial resources were distributed equally in all the constituencies of the state without any political affiliation.

He announced Rs50 million rupees further grant for Administrators and directed them to improve the system of birth registration in Azad Kashmir.