Elderly woman hurt in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Indian troops targeted civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) and injured an elderly woman, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
"Indian army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population. A 70 years old woman in Khui village got injured," the ISPR said.
The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, the military's media wing said.