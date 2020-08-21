close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Elderly woman hurt in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

August 21, 2020

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Indian troops targeted civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) and injured an elderly woman, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"Indian army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population. A 70 years old woman in Khui village got injured," the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, the military's media wing said.

