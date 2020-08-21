NAB widens its probe against Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: The NAB has widened its probe against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Besides its on-going inquiry into the issuance of liquor licence to a private hotel, the Bureau’s Lahore office is also in the process of complaint verifications into allegations of corruption against the chief minister in several government contracts given to selected parties in exorbitant rates.

However, no concrete evidence has been received as yet by the NAB against the chief minister, whose close relatives and officers (who served with him) are also being questioned. “We have not reached the stage where we can consider arresting the Punjab chief minister,” a senior NAB official told The News on condition of anonymity. He disclosed that as against the claim made by the chief minister, the NAB has not yet received details of his assets as were sought in a specially designed asset performa handed over to Buzdar by the Bureau.

It is said that the NAB has also sought asset details from some bureaucrats, closely related to the chief minister. The complaint received by the NAB in liquor case alleged that a bribe of Rs70 million was given for the issuance of liquor licence.

The NAB official said the licence was issued for six months but was cancelled a few days before its expiry to give the licensee the opportunity to get a stay order from the court. Consequently, the NAB official claimed, the licence period remains unending.

The NAB sources admit that there is nothing in the official file against the chief minister, but the role of the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal, who has become a NAB approver against the chief minister, is quite clear.

In a recent story published in The News, senior journalist Tariq Butt had reported, “There is nothing in black and white demonstrating involvement of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the issuance of liquor licence to a private hotel of Lahore for which he has been quizzed by the NAB.”

Quoting official documents, it was reported that the official file makes it clear that Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal, who has become a NAB approver against the chief minister, kept involving Buzdar through his principal secretary and Punjab chief secretary by sending summaries for approval/information of the chief minister.

“While as is clear from official papers that the chief minister kept distancing himself from the summaries by not bringing anything in writing, the approver has told the NAB that he was called for half a dozen times by Buzdar’s office and asked to issue the licence,” The News story read.

The NAB sources, however, insist that in white-collar crime rarely the evidence is left on official files. These sources said that the Bureau has received several other complaints against the chief minister mostly about alleged corruption in government contracts. These complaints are presently in the complaint verification stage and different authorities have been approached for information required by the NAB.

Meanwhile, a credible official source said those summoned in liquor case have also been questioned about certain other matters associated with Usman Buzdar and his chief ministership. “Some issues are grey while some are clearly black,” the source said, adding that NAB has got information about some matters that fall in the category of “black”.

The Punjab chief minister has denied all such charges vehemently. He has also appeared before NAB.

Talking to the media at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, prior to appearing before NAB, Usman Buzdar had clarified that NAB did not summon him as an accused, but as a witness.

He said he would answer all NAB questions. He said: “I am innocent; therefore, I am not afraid and I will satisfy NAB on all questions.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always trusted him; therefore, he was holding the office as the Punjab chief minister. He said “my hands are clean.”