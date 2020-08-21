NAB probes delay in issuance of number plates, smart cards to people

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General on Thursday took notice of reports regarding acute backlog being faced by Excise & Taxation Department in issuance of number plates and smart cards to the general public.

On the directions of DG NAB Lahore, Awareness and Prevention Wing took a briefing from Secretary Excise Wajihullah Kundi and DG Masoodul Haq here in NAB office. Briefing was extended by secretary excise and participated by senior officers of the Bureau. The briefing was in continuation of one laid by former DG Excise in August last year in which lack of compliance was observed from excise department.

During the briefing, Wajihullah Kundi stated that Excise Department, Lahore left with zero stock available until the end of 2019, whereas, technical and other legal reasons caused further delay in meeting the requirements. Secretary Excise briefed the team that currently the department has been facing backlog of more than 1.537 million of number plates and smart cards. While excise department has recently landed into a Government to Government (G to G) agreement with National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) which has offered preparation of number plates of same specs but with lower prices. Moreover, the summary for the agreement has been forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Office for comments and approval. He maintained that Services and General Admin Department (S&GAD) had published recommendation of the contract in Punjab Gazette in May this year.

NAB Lahore officials inquired that even after acquiring validation from PPRA regarding single bidder, why excise department cancelled the bidding of M/s Inbox. NAB Lahore sought complete details of 2014-2017 contract with M/s Inbox Technologies. In to the bargain, A&P Wing sought provision of details regarding security features and quantity of smart cards issued so far. All parameters regarding issuance of vehicle fitness certificates along with detailed communications held with transport department have also been sought by the NAB officials.

NAB Lahore made it clear that the Bureau would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the general public. Moreover, NAB will offer assistance in overcoming current backlog being faced by excise and taxation department.