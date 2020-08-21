close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's judicial remand extended till Sept 3

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday extended judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till Sept 3. The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Advocate Muhammad Nawaz represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Thursday's hearing. The Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief is in custody for more than 160 days in a case which was of documentary nature. NAB had filed the reference over a property deal, reached with the owners of private lands 34 years ago.

