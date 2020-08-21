Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on 30th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Muharramul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur would fall on August 30, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday. The first of Muharram which is also the first day of Hijri year 1442 according to the Islamic calendar will be observed on August 1 (Friday). Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the meeting for the moon sighting committee in Karachi.