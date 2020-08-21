Cost of domestic borrowing brought down to 1.2pc in last two years

ISLAMABAD: While conceding increase in public debt by Rs11.3 trillion in fiscal year 2019-20, the Ministry of Finance has claimed that the cost of domestic borrowing was higher by 4.1 percent during the tenure of last regime from 2013-18, while it was brought down to 1.2 percent in last two years. The Ministry of Finance high-ups briefed a selected group of reporters to convince that the cost of borrowing (difference between offered rates on bonds such as PIBs and policy rate) was 4.1 percent higher by end June 2018 that was brought down to 1.2 percent in fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020. They were of the view that the higher cost of borrowing increased incentives for bankers because they invested into short-term debt by offering rate at their dictates knowingly that the government had become desperate borrower.

Special Secretary Finance Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Director Debt Office Ministry of Finance Omar Zahid briefed reporters on Thursday and said that average time of maturity of domestic debt was improved substantially as under the IMF programme the borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan retired on one hand to the tune of Rs570 billion in last fiscal year 2019-20 and Rs285 billion in July 2020, but the short-term debt profiling was also shifted from three and six months to over 12 months maturity period. So the short-term debt maturity was improved from 75 to 50 percent despite higher financing needs and imposition of ban on borrowing from the central bank under the IMF programme conditions.

They also mentioned that the borrowing from the SBP increased manifold when Islamabad was not under the IMF programme as it became standalone in 2019 just ahead of the IMF programme. The government borrowed more money from the SBP for creation of buffer but it was good move because it helped the government avoid getting dictations from the bankers. They defended the government move to raise Rs22 billion through domestic bond and dispelled the impression that the government offered higher rates on domestic bond. They were of the view that the government re-introduced 15 years maturity bond as it was issued last time in 2011. So it was again introduced. They said that the spread on issuance of domestic bond stood at 4.1 percent during the period from 2013 to 2017-18 despite this fact that the policy rate was on lower side. Now the policy rate was on higher side, but the spread gap reduced significantly so they claimed that the debt management was done through hiring of professionals.

The Ministry of Finance high-ups argued that the total public debt stock increased by Rs3.5 trillion because of depreciation of rupee against dollar. The exchange rate was kept at certain through artificial means so it had to bear the cost by end of the day, they added.

The total domestic debt stocks stood at Rs3.3 trillion in 2007-08 that went up to Rs9.5 trillion in 2012-13. This domestic debt stocks increased to Rs16.4 trillion till fiscal year 2017-18 and it now touched at Rs 23.2 trillion. The external debt that stood at Rs2.9 trillion in 2007-08 ballooned to Rs4.8 trillion in 2012-13, Rs8.5 trillion in 2017-18 and now peaked to Rs13.1 trillion in 2019-20. The total public debt stocks excluding liabilities stood at Rs6.1 trillion in 2007-08 and went up to Rs14.3 trillion in 2012-13. The total public debt stocks increased to Rs25 trillion in 2017-18 and now it escalated to Rs36.3 trillion in 2019-20. It was not mentioned in the briefing of the Finance Ministry, but if total public debt and liabilities were taken into account it had gone up to Rs42.8 trillion till end March 2020. The State Bank of Pakistan has not yet released end June 2020 data of total public debt and liabilities.

The borrowing from central bank as percentage of total domestic debt stood at 28 percent by end of June 2018 that had now worsened to 38 percent in June 2020, but it was reduced from 44 percent from last year 2019-20.