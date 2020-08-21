Vehicle ‘carrying stones’ to NAB office traced

LAHORE: The Lahore Police Investigation Wing has discovered that the controversial vehicle laden with stones, spotted outside the NAB office on the appearance of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on August 11, was in the use of PML-N MPA. However, the vehicle’s ownership is yet to be ascertained.

However, the police investigation revealed that there was no connection of the vehicle with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, as was being propagated by some government circles, particularly the Punjab information minister. “However, the PML-N lawmaker, who used the vehicle, claims the polythene bags contained charity meat,” sources quoted the police investigation report. The vehicle was used by PML-N former MPA from Basirpur, Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, the investigation revealed, but noted that he was not the owner of the vehicle.

According to sources in the Investigation Department, the police impounded the vehicle and arrested its driver. When questioned, the driver told the police about vehicle’s owner Chhachhar and said it was being driven on an open letter.

The police sources, however, observed that as to why the the PML-N MPA sabotaged the NAB hearing of Maryam Nawaz and created a law and order situation were considered to be the prime questions to be answered by Chhachhar. Furthermore, the police will probe whether he did it on his own or it was a party plan for which he was assigned, which are among many other supplementary questions that would be asked if the police further proceed on the instruction of the government?

However, the police are not in a hurry to round up dozens of PML-N leaders of whom many are MPAs. They will not take action against them unless the government permits it.When contacted, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari confirmed the vehicle belonged to Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar. He voluntarily went to the Lahore investigation police and handed over his vehicle to the SSP.

He told the SSP that no stone was in the vehicle; it was charity meat, which was to be distributed among the poor for the safety of Maryam Nawaz. The vehicle was checked at Jati Umra where videos were made that showed charity meat in the vehicle which was maliciously called stones.